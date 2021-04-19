EPA Defends Lifting Pet Pesticide Ban At 9th Circ.

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants the Ninth Circuit to reject a green group's lawsuit accusing it of improperly denying a more-than-decade-old petition to ban a dangerous pesticide used in pet collars. The agency said Friday that its decision to reject the Natural Resources Defense Council's request to ban uses of tetrachlorvinphos, or TCVP, in all pet products was based on sound science. It said that mitigation measures imposed on manufacturers like Hartz ensure that products do not threaten human health. "EPA's risk assessment considered a host of factors, used the most precise data available where it could — and made...

