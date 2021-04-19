Judge Says Species Protection Not Among Dam Purposes

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge rejected environmental groups' suit aimed at securing more water releases from a dam near Santa Maria for a protected trout's benefit, deciding that species conservation was not among the purposes Congress included in the project's authorization. U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. said that after a thorough review of the 1950s-era law that authorized the Twitchell Dam, species conservation isn't included as one of the "other purposes" for the dam that would allow water flows to be increased. Releasing more water for the benefit of the Endangered Species Act-protected Southern California Steelhead trout would allow water to...

