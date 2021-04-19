Real Estate Rumors: TA Realty, CBRE, Ivy Realty

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- TA Realty has purchased a warehouse in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, for $25.8 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for 14001 N.W. 112th Ave., a 154,121-square-foot property, and the seller is EverWest Real Estate Investors, according to the report. CBRE Group has reached a deal to lease nearly 7,800 square feet in Bethesda, Maryland, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The deal is for space at 4747 Bethesda Ave., which has 15 stories and is owned by JBG Smith, according to the report. The brokerage firm will move to the new digs this summer, Commercial Observer reported....

