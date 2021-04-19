FCA Executive Appointed Interim Chief Ombudsman

Law360, London (April 19, 2021, 4:10 PM BST) -- The Financial Ombudsman Service said Monday it has appointed Nausicaa Delfas from the Financial Conduct Authority as its new interim chief executive officer to replace outgoing head Caroline Wayman. The disputes resolution body said that Delfas, who is currently the interim chief operation officer at the FCA, will join the ombudsman on May 17 as interim CEO. Zahida Manzoor, member of the House of Lords and chairwoman of the ombudsman, said that Delfas "brings a wealth of experience and a firm understanding of the environment within which we are operating and the challenges that lie ahead." Delfas has worked in financial...

