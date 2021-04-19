Strict Scrutiny Needed For Calif. Donor Law, Justices Told

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- California's law requiring charitable organizations to disclose donor tax information should fall under strict scrutiny, a challenger of the law told the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of scheduled oral arguments. Strict scrutiny, which requires California to show its disclosure law is justified by a "compelling state interest," is the proper standard of scrutiny to apply to the disputed disclosure requirement, the Thomas More Law Center told the justices in a brief filed on Saturday. Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for Monday. The center said it had previously explained the high court requires compelled disclosure requirements to be justified by...

