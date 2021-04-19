Truck Buyers Press For Collective Status In UK Cartel Suit

Law360, London (April 19, 2021, 4:05 PM BST) -- Lawyers representing small businesses suing major truck manufacturers for allegedly fixing prices have urged the Competition Appeal Tribunal to certify the group lawsuit, arguing on Monday that the U.K.'s top court has adopted a lenient test for collective litigation. Lawyers for the truck buyers have asked the tribunal to issue a collective proceedings order to pursue price-fixing claims against leading manufacturers. (iStock) Rhodri Thompson QC, counsel for the truck buyers, applied for the tribunal to issue a collective proceedings order, or CPO, to pursue price-fixing claims against Daimler and other leading manufacturers as a group. The truck buyers, many of them small businesses,...

