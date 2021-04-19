Owens-Illinois Unit Defends Subpoena Of PDVSA Chairman

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- An Owens-Illinois Inc. subsidiary fought PDVSA's bid to shut down a subpoena targeting a representative for the company, telling a Delaware federal court the testimony "is undeniably relevant" to pending questions of the state-owned company's sovereign immunity protections. OI European Group BV urged the court Friday to reject Petróleos de Venezuela SA's argument that the chairman of its ad hoc administrative board doesn't have to comply with a subpoena for the time being. PDVSA wants the subpoena at least put on hold until after an April 30 hearing over whether OIEG has adequately alleged Venezuela's control over PDVSA is enough to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS