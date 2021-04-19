Newest Justices Worry About Alaska Natives In COVID Suit

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's most recently appointed justices worried Monday about how leaving Alaska Native corporations out of federal COVID-19 funding could undermine the application of federal laws in Alaska and limit health care for Alaska Natives, potentially giving the corporations an edge in their bid for hundreds of millions of dollars to fight the pandemic. During oral arguments via teleconference, counsel for the corporations asked the high court to overturn a D.C. Circuit decision in September saying they don't qualify as "Indian tribes" for a share of $8 billion in COVID-19 relief intended for Native American tribal governments under the Coronavirus...

