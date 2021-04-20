Fla. To Require Sales Tax Of Remote Sellers, Slash Biz Rent Tax

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 11:58 AM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill requiring remote sellers and marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales and use tax, which will raise an estimated $1.08 billion annually, and eventually slashing the state's business rent tax. The signing of S.B. 50 late Monday by DeSantis, a Republican, came after weeks of public silence on his position on the measure and brings Florida in line with most other states with sales and use taxes. The law requires remote sellers and marketplace facilitators such as Amazon.com to collect and remit tax if they had more than $100,000 in sales into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS