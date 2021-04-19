Webster, Sterling Bancorp Ink $10.3B Deal Led By 3 Firms

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Northeast banks Webster Financial Corp. and Sterling Bancorp said Monday they're merging in an all-stock deal worth $10.3 billion, creating a financial institution with about $63 billion in assets, in a transaction guided by three law firms. Webster and Sterling said in a joint statement that the combined bank, which will go by Webster, will be able to strengthen its focus in a number of areas, including commercial and consumer banking and providing health savings accounts. Sterling investors will receive 0.463 of a share of Webster stock for each one of their shares, according to the statement. And after the deal...

