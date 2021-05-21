Manhattan DA Race Enters Final Stretch

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Candidates for Manhattan's district attorney outlined remarkably different views during a forum Thursday evening over how to reform the most prominent prosecutorial office in the country at a time when gun violence is on the rise in New York City. Facing off in a debate hosted by the New York County Lawyers Association, the candidates clashed over the direction the office should take, with most of them proposing sweeping reforms, and one of them, former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney Liz Crotty, presenting a tough-on-crime approach. As the race reaches its final stretch with the Democratic primary coming up on June...

