Biotech Biz Founder's Exit Deal Fight Moves On In Chancery

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday allowed certain claims to move forward in a suit alleging breaches of an employment agreement and a prior litigation settlement filed by the founder of a biotech company acquired last year by Gilead Sciences Inc. for $21 billion. In a 43-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled that Immunomedics Inc. founder Dr. David M. Goldenberg, who was also formerly the company's CEO and chairman, can maintain a claim that would potentially result in civil contempt findings against the company. "In light of the procedural history of the dispute, Goldenberg can maintain a claim...

