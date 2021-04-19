High Court Won't Hear Cop's Qualified Immunity Appeal

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Tenth Circuit decision finding that a Utah sheriff's deputy did not have qualified immunity when he arrested a man over the refusal to turn over identification. The high court did not state its reasoning Monday, as is customary. The decision sends the lawsuit by Matthew Mglej against the Garfield County sheriff's deputy, Raymond Gardner, back to federal district court. According to the suit, in 2011 Gardner asked for identification from Mglej, who was staying at a mechanic's house in Boulder, Utah, while waiting for parts to be shipped. Gardner was investigating a case...

