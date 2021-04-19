UAW Workers Strike At Virginia Volvo Trucks Plant

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- United Auto Workers members at a Volvo plant in Virginia walked off the job over the weekend, pressing for better wages and benefits as part of negotiations for a new contract. In a statement on Saturday, the UAW said workers it represents at the Volvo Trucks North America plant in Dublin, Virginia, walked off the job after the company did not make a "substantial offer" on a new union contract. In a letter UAW sent Friday to notify the company of the strike, the union said unresolved issues in negotiations with Volvo Trucks include raises, health and safety concerns, pensions and health...

