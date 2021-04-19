Kirkland & Ellis Launches Austin Office

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has opened an office in Austin, making it the latest BigLaw firm to expand its presence in Texas. The office will be launched by four partners who are relocating from offices across the country, the firm announced Monday. Jon A. Ballis, chairman of Kirkland's executive committee, described the move as putting the firm "in a dynamic city at the center of exciting changes in the infrastructure, technology and energy sectors." "Our lawyers in Texas have built an outstanding platform and vibrant presence in the state," Ballis said in a statement. "We look forward to becoming an integral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS