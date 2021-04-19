Entrepreneur's $287M Bank Of Georgia Suit May Get The Chop

Law360, London (April 19, 2021, 6:46 PM BST) -- Georgian businessman Roman Pipia's $286.5 million lawsuit against the British holding company of Bank of Georgia will be struck out unless he pays £3.2 million ($4.5 million) in outstanding security costs within 48 hours, a London judge said Monday. The decision came on what was scheduled to be the first day of an eight-week High Court trial between Pipia and BGEO Group Ltd., or BG U.K., over allegations the company orchestrated a series of transactions that deprived him of his Georgian fertilizer plant worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Judge Sara Cockerill said she had no alternative than to reach the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS