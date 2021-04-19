Littler Nixes Atty Bio From Its Site After Subpoena Fiasco

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC has removed an Atlanta-based employment lawyer and partner from its website following revelations that he lied to a federal judge about human resources company ADP Inc., a longtime Littler client. Last week, Gavin Appleby's falsehoods about a third-party subpoena sent in the defense of an ongoing wage-and-hour case in Alabama against another company cost the firm a $63,600 discovery sanction. The federal judge in Mobile overseeing the case has also indicated that he intends to issue a default liability decision in the plaintiffs' favor, although no such order has been issued. Appleby, a onetime Paul Hastings counsel who...

