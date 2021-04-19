Sundance Cleared For Ch. 11 Debt Swap With Term Lenders

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt oil and gas driller Sundance Energy received court approval from a Texas judge Monday to turn over ownership of the company to its secured term loan lenders through a debt-for-equity swap plan. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Annemarie V. Reilly of Latham & Watkins LLP said the plan enjoyed the support of all of the secured term loan and reserve-based loan lenders, who will receive new equity in Sundance Energy and reissued secured loans, respectively. "We're really happy to report that this is a fully consensual plan," Reilly told the court, explaining that the debtor had received 20 formal...

