Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Says Denver Utility Should Pay $3M For Disability Bias

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A utility in the Mile High City ought to pay $3 million to a former worker who was denied sufficient light duty after getting hurt on the job and was eventually fired, a federal jury found.

Friday's verdict sided with Malon Dean Tygrett and went against Denver and its board of water commissioners — also known as Denver Water — and marked the culmination of an Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act trial that began on April 13.

Tygrett sued pro se in Denver District Court on Christmas Eve 2018, and Denver Water removed the case to Colorado federal court in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!