Jury Says Denver Utility Should Pay $3M For Disability Bias

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A utility in the Mile High City ought to pay $3 million to a former worker who was denied sufficient light duty after getting hurt on the job and was eventually fired, a federal jury found. Friday's verdict sided with Malon Dean Tygrett and went against Denver and its board of water commissioners — also known as Denver Water — and marked the culmination of an Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act trial that began on April 13. Tygrett sued pro se in Denver District Court on Christmas Eve 2018, and Denver Water removed the case to Colorado federal court in...

