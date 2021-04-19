Health First Faces New Monopoly Suit After 2016 Settlement

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A putative class action is accusing Florida hospital system Health First Inc. of continuing to monopolize the state's acute care market in violation of state and federal competition laws, almost four years after the hospital group settled a lawsuit with doctors to resolve similar antitrust claims. The case, lodged Monday by three Floridians in federal court, alleges that Health First has continued efforts to strengthen its monopoly in the market for short-term health care "through exclusionary acts" that suppress competition. These include boycotting competing hospitals, and financially inducing independent doctors to refer patients to Health First facilities and physician specialists....

