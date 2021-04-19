Data Protection 'Unicorn' Nabs $147M To Guide Growth

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Druva Inc. landed a $2 billion valuation after scoring a $147 million investment led by Canadian global investment group Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the cloud data protector said Monday. The funding also drew support from Nueberger Berman and existing investors Viking Global Investors and Atreides Management, according to a statement. The capital will enable the Sunnyvale, California-based company to scale rapidly in response to the growing demand for its platform. The company's software as a service platform allows businesses to back up records from public clouds and other software as a service applications including Microsoft 365 and Salesforce....

