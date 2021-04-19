Lumber Co. Strikes Deal To End Driver's EEOC Disability Suit

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A lumber company agreed to pay $100,000 to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit accusing the company of firing a forklift driver because he had a heart condition, according to a filing in federal court Monday. According to a proposed consent decree and corresponding motion for approval filed in Minnesota federal court, the EEOC reached a deal with Lake States Lumber Inc. If approved, the settlement would require the company to pay damages and backpay to fired forklift driver Eric Stauber, resolving the EEOC's Americans with Disabilities Act suit. The proposed consent decree also requires Lake States to comply...

