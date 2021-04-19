Senator Joe Manchin Signs On To Dems' Labor Law Overhaul

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Democratic plan to rewrite labor law to boost unions picked up a key backer Monday as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced his support for the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, though key obstacles remain. Manchin, a moderate with close ties to the United Mine Workers of America, was one of four Democratic holdouts to the proposed labor law overhaul along with Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, and Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia. Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, signed on to cosponsor the measure on Friday. Manchin's support moves the measure one...

