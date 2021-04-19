ICE, CPB Ordered To Stop Using Terms 'Alien' & 'Assimilation'

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's administration on Monday ordered U.S. immigration and border enforcement agencies to immediately stop referring to undocumented noncitizens as "illegal aliens" and to take the term "assimilation" out of their lexicon, so as to confer greater dignity on the people with whom agency personnel interact. The top officials at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection ordered agency personnel to end using the term "alien" and to instead use the terms "noncitizen" or "migrant" to refer to immigrants, and to stop using the term "illegal alien" and to instead use the terms "undocumented noncitizen" or "undocumented...

