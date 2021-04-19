Professor Accused Of Harassment Can't Get Bias Suit Revived

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday shut down a bid to revive a discrimination case from a former University of New Mexico professor who allegedly harassed female students, saying he hadn't rebutted the school's claim that it justifiably fired him for misconduct, not his gender and national origin. A three-judge panel upheld the university's trial win against untenured anthropology professor Christopher Valencia, who is Hispanic. Valencia brought the discrimination case after being suspended, censured and ultimately fired following a probe into alleged harassment. "Both before the district court and on appeal, Mr. Valencia has identified no evidence showing that UNM's legitimate, non-discriminatory...

