Fed. Circ. Ruling Won't Lead To Patents On DNA, Justices Told

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Illumina urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reject a challenge by Ariosa and Roche to a split Federal Circuit ruling reviving its DNA-test patents after a district court invalidated them for claiming a natural phenomenon, contesting their argument that "serious ethical" issues are at stake. Ariosa Diagnostics Inc. and Roche Sequencing Solutions claimed that the split Federal Circuit decision created a back door for patenting human DNA, but in response to their December petition for certiorari, Illumina argued that there is no reason for the high court to review the matter. Illumina initially waived the right to respond but was...

