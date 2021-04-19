Justices Skeptical Of Green Card Eligibility In TPS Case

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justices appeared uncertain Monday if immigrants with temporary protections should get green cards if they entered the country illegally, with Chief Justice John Roberts expressing confusion over their argument in favor of adjusting status. During oral arguments to consider a petition from two Salvadorans with Temporary Protected Status, the immigrants' attorney, Amy Mason Saharia of Williams & Connolly LLP, said that people with TPS "shall be considered as being in, and maintaining, lawful status as a nonimmigrant." But Judge Roberts struggled to understand that position. "I understand your argument is that the people in nonimmigrant status go through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS