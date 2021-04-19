Maine Museum 'Ambassadors' Can't Unionize, NLRB Says

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Gallery ambassadors at Maine's Portland Museum of Art are guards under federal labor law and can't unionize, the National Labor Relations Board said Friday in a decision reversing a regional official's ruling including them in a wall-to-wall bargaining unit. Paul J. Murphy, the acting regional director for Region 1 of the NLRB, improperly granted the Technical, Office and Professional Union Local 2110's petition for a wall-to-wall unit, the three-member panel said Friday. While Murphy decided in 2020 that gallery ambassadors could participate in the union election because they didn't engage in guard-like functions, the board disagreed. Under the National Labor Relations...

