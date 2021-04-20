The Limitations Of 5th Circ. FLSA Class Cert. Ruling

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Swales v. KLLM Transport Services LLC has recently received considerable attention for directing district courts in the Fifth Circuit to abandon the two-step certification process for Fair Labor Standards Act collective actions that has been widely followed in every circuit for over two decades. While the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit adopted a one-step process in Swales, it did not alter the interpretation of the "similarly situated" certification standard required by Title 29 of the U.S. Code, Section 216(b), nor add other requirements to the standard. Moreover, courts outside the Fifth Circuit have not been adopting the Swales analysis,...

