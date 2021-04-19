Paul Weiss Reps Mastercard's $850M Digital Security Co. Buy

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Mastercard plans to acquire Seattle-based digital security company Ekata in an $850 million deal steered by Paul Weiss, which the company said will improve its online payment identity verification capabilities. Founded in 1997, Ekata works with travel companies, financial institutions and digital currency platforms to confirm purchaser identities in online transactions, according to Monday's announcement. Its machine learning capabilities will compliment Mastercard's existing digital identity and anti-fraud programs, the company said. The combined companies will offer stronger identity verification at the account-opening stage and help clients root out fraud before a payment is authorized, the statement said. The deal is expected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS