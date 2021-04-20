Fox Rothschild Hires Labor Partner From Akerman

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP on Monday announced the hiring of a labor and employment partner out of its Miami office from Akerman. Arturo Ross joins the firm after being with Akerman LLP in Miami since 2019. He previously worked at Gunster and also served as a trial attorney with the National Labor Relations Board between 1994 and 2001. "Arturo's experience as a trial specialist with the NLRB, coupled with his extensive experience working with clients throughout the past two decades, will be a tremendous benefit," Fox Rothschild Managing Partner Joseph DeMaria said in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome him in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS