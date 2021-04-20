DLA Piper Nabs Benefits, Exec Comp Partner From Cooley

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper added a former Cooley LLP special counsel as a partner at the firm's San Diego office, where she will join the employment practice, the firm said in a news release. Michelle Lara, who started her new role Monday, told Law360 that she is excited to give her clients access to more comprehensive services while still enjoying the benefits and camaraderie of a local office in the same community where her clients are based. Her work, which includes taking private companies through the initial public offering process and advising them on how to structure their benefits programs after they're subject...

