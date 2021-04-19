Pilgrim's Pride Ducks Chicken Price-Fixing Suit Once Again

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corp. has secured another dismissal of a proposed securities class action accusing it of concealing a price-fixing scheme with other broiler chicken companies, and may not have to face those claims again. A Colorado federal judge ruled Friday that a second amended complaint filed in the case last June following a 2018 dismissal is subject to the five-year statute of repose for securities actions and any claims predicated on misstatements that occurred before June 2015 are therefore time-barred, even if the proposed class' suit was initially filed in 2016. "I … find that plaintiff is not immune from the repose...

