Businessmen Face More Charges Of Fixing Therapist Wages

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Two Texas businessmen have been hit with additional charges in a criminal case accusing them of conspiring with other companies in the home health arena to fix the salary they would offer physical therapists, after a federal jury returned a superseding indictment. Neeraj Jindal and John Rodgers are accused of violating the federal Sherman Act antitrust law by plotting to lower the competitive salary for physical therapists and their assistants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area back in 2017, according to the charges handed down on Thursday. And, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, the defendants then lied to the Federal...

