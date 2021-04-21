Who's Liable When Self-Driving Cars Crash?

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- This weekend saw an accident that killed two occupants in a Tesla Model S reportedly driving in Autopilot mode, reenergizing legal issues once relegated to science fiction: When a self-driving car crashes, who is liable — the driver or the tech? As vehicles hit the road with more sophisticated driver-assistance features, disputes about safety and liability come to the forefront, and attorneys are working on legal theories to better determine liability between man and machine. The frontier is rife with issues: Automobiles now gather far more data than ever before, which will affect the evidence-gathering and fact-finding phases of any litigation,...

