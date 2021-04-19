Fed. Watchdog Finds Holes In Offshore Pipeline Oversight

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A government watchdog said in a report made public Monday that regulators don't have a "robust oversight process" to ensure that thousands of miles of offshore oil and gas pipeline don't leak, nor is there sufficient attention paid to the risks of letting decommissioned pipelines stay underwater. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement that oversees 8,600 miles of active pipelines on the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico relies on methods for detecting leaks, like surface observation, that aren't always effective. And then once a pipeline has hit the end of its lifespan, the...

