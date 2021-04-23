Blake-Turner Sued For Negligence Over Insurance Claims

Law360, London (April 23, 2021, 5:06 PM BST) -- Taxi and auto industry insurer Tradex is suing its solicitors Blake-Turner LLP for professional negligence, alleging that the firm mishandled its claims and caused it to pay excessive legal fees and damages to policyholders. Tradex told the High Court in a April 16 claim that Blake-Turner — the solicitors it hired to defend it against low-cost claims from motorists — was negligent in its legal advice. The insurer said that the team, led by partner Jayne Platt, fell "below the standard to be expected of a reasonably competent firm of solicitors holding itself out as competent in handling such claims for a motor...

