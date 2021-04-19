Chinese National Gets 33 Months For Lab Trade Secret Theft

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Chinese national was sentenced in Ohio federal court Monday to 33 months in prison for conspiring to steal trade secrets from a children's hospital where he worked as a researcher along with his wife, who was previously sentenced to 30 months. Yu Zhou and his wife, co-conspirator Li Chen, must also forfeit $1.45 million, 500,000 shares of common stock of Avalon GloboCare Corp. and 400 shares of common stock of GenExosome Technologies Inc. and pay $2.6 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio. Zhou pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to steal...

