9th Circ. Rules Oil Co. Can't Get $1M Spill Covered

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has freed Bitco General Insurance Corp. from having to cover a Montana oil company's $1 million cleanup costs for an oil spill, finding that the company failed to allege that the policy's pollution damage exclusion is ambiguous. In an unpublished decision Monday, a three-judge panel upheld a lower court's ruling by finding that the policy's pollution-caused property damage exclusion clearly bars coverage for J. Burns Brown Operating Co.'s pollution cleanup costs. In September, J. Burns Brown told the Ninth Circuit that the federal court wrongly found its umbrella policy with Bitco General excluded pollution damage. J. Burns said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS