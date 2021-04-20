What To Expect From FinCEN's Beneficial Ownership Rules

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- There has been a recent flurry of activity by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in connection with the Corporate Transparency Act, a key component of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020. In a major new anti-fraud initiative, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking, or ANPRM, seeking comment on specific questions relating to the implementation of the CTA's requirements for reporting beneficial ownership information and the maintenance and disclosure of that information.[1] Interested parties include regulated entities; state, local and tribal governments; law enforcement; and federal regulatory agencies. The goal of the initiative is to...

