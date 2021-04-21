Balfour Beatty Fights Fund's £4.3M Fire Safety Spat

Law360, London (April 21, 2021, 2:39 PM BST) -- Construction giant Balfour Beatty has hit back against a £4.3 million ($6 million) lawsuit filed by an investment fund over alleged fire defects in a block of flats, saying the building's owner decided to turn it into hotel-like accommodation at a late stage. Balfour Beatty Group Ltd. said in a defense filed at the High Court on Mar. 31, and now made public, that it does not owe the millions of pounds that Grosvenor Liverpool Fund — an investment fund that it contracted with to build an apartment block — is trying to claim. The construction company told the court that the...

