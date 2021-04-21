Insurer Accused Of Abusing Court To Boost Deal Talks

Law360, London (April 21, 2021, 12:46 PM BST) -- An English insurance services company has accused Germany's HDI Global Specialty SE of attempting to use legal action as a ploy to strengthen its hand in commercial negotiations as it hit back in a High Court lawsuit. Legal Protection Group Ltd. said that the litigation filed by HDI is "unnecessary and serves no purpose" in an April 15 defense that has just been made public. The company also accused the German insurer of failing to comply with civil procedure rules and protocols before filing its claim, describing it as an abuse of the court process. HDI alleged in its March claim...

