Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

​​​​​FTC Rips Body Cam Co.'s Delay Bid Pending Justices' Review

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission called on the Ninth Circuit on Monday to reject body camera maker Axon Enterprise Inc.'s request for to pause the commission's in-house challenge to the company's merger with a rival while it appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that Axon has shown neither injury nor the required likelihood of success necessary to stop the commission's proceeding.

The FTC urged the circuit court to dismiss Axon's bid for an emergency pause. The agency noted that the full Ninth Circuit just last week refused to reconsider the circuit's earlier dismissal of Axon's lawsuit, which challenges the constitutionality of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!