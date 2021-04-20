​​​​​FTC Rips Body Cam Co.'s Delay Bid Pending Justices' Review

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission called on the Ninth Circuit on Monday to reject body camera maker Axon Enterprise Inc.'s request for to pause the commission's in-house challenge to the company's merger with a rival while it appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that Axon has shown neither injury nor the required likelihood of success necessary to stop the commission's proceeding. The FTC urged the circuit court to dismiss Axon's bid for an emergency pause. The agency noted that the full Ninth Circuit just last week refused to reconsider the circuit's earlier dismissal of Axon's lawsuit, which challenges the constitutionality of...

