Car Insurer Denies Reaching £4M Deal For Fenchurch Advice

Law360, London (April 23, 2021, 4:14 PM BST) -- Breakdown cover giant the AA has said that it shouldn't have to fork out £4 million ($5.5 million) to Fenchurch because it never signed a deal to secure the firm's corporate advisory services in an abandoned spin-off of its insurance business. AA Ltd. said in an April 14 High Court filing that it had not signed an agreement to use Fenchurch Advisory Partners LLP, so it doesn't have to pay £4 million for any work completed by the firm in 2019. The AA said that it approached Fenchurch in early 2019 to act as a financial adviser for a potential sale...

