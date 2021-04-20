Philips' Chinese Rivals Can't Dodge Ill. Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A pair of Chinese companies can't escape claims they stole trade secrets related to Philips Medical Systems' X-ray tubes, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday, saying there is enough evidence supporting the companies' ties to the Prairie State. U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen refused to free Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. and subsidiary Kunshan Yiyuan Medical Technology Co. Ltd. from Philips' lawsuit accusing the companies of conspiring with former Philips engineers in Illinois to steal confidential X-ray tube blueprints, business plans, materials bills and trade specifications for use on their rival product. GuoLi and Yiyuan deny being involved in...

