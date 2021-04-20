Illumina Can't Shake Off Lab's Suit Over Use Of 'Illuminox'

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Biotech firm Illumina will have to face a declaratory judgment action brought by another lab claiming the right to use the mark "Illuminox" for an anti-cancer technology platform, a California federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh ruled Monday that rival Rakuten Medical Inc. had standing to seek a ruling of noninfringement in her court after Illumina Inc. had taken steps to block Rakuten's new brand name at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. The judge said it was "a close question," but ruled that the TTAB filing, combined with Illumina's rejection of a settlement offer, were enough...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS