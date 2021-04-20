NJ Cardiology Practice Fights Sanctions Bid In FLSA Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey cardiology practice should not face sanctions over its reluctance to settle with a former medical assistant who claimed discrimination as a Black, Haitian woman, because none of its actions were sanctionable, the practice urged in federal court. In a filing Monday, Lourdes Cardiology Services, a related entity and five individuals opposed Marie Andre's April 6 request for sanctions, arguing that they hadn't improperly sought to delay the case, which among other things alleges violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Their decision not to come to an agreement to end the...

