Berkshire Urges 11th Circ. To Toss $4M Life Settlement Ruling

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Insurer Berkshire Hathaway told the Eleventh Circuit Thursday that a lower court erred in finding that a Florida woman's life insurance policy it purchased through a secondary market had been originally procured through an illegal transaction, and that it must pay more than $4 million in proceeds to the woman's estate. Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Co. of Nebraska and co-defendant Wells Fargo Bank NA, which served a financial intermediary when the insurer acquired the policy as part of a portfolio of 125 policies, are seeking to overturn a summary judgment ruling that a Miami-based district judge returned against them in a...

