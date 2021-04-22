Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Berkshire Urges 11th Circ. To Toss $4M Life Settlement Ruling

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Insurer Berkshire Hathaway told the Eleventh Circuit Thursday that a lower court erred in finding that a Florida woman's life insurance policy it purchased through a secondary market had been originally procured through an illegal transaction, and that it must pay more than $4 million in proceeds to the woman's estate.

Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Co. of Nebraska and co-defendant Wells Fargo Bank NA, which served a financial intermediary when the insurer acquired the policy as part of a portfolio of 125 policies, are seeking to overturn a summary judgment ruling that a Miami-based district judge returned against them in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!