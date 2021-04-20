Royal Mail Appeals £50M Fine Over Delivery Pricing

Law360, London (April 20, 2021, 3:49 PM BST) -- Royal Mail has challenged the £50 million ($70 million) antitrust fine levied on it by Britain communications watchdog, arguing on Tuesday that its pricing strategy did not illegally squeeze a competitor out of the postal delivery market. Daniel Beard QC, counsel for the delivery service, urged the Court of Appeal to overturn the regulator's penalty for allegedly abusing its dominance in the U.K. market. The Office of Communications, known as Ofcom, fined Royal Mail in 2018 after finding that it had changed wholesale customers' prices to drive out a rival postal delivery service. The fine was later upheld by the Competition...

