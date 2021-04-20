Winston & Strawn Nabs IP Atty From Troutman Pepper In LA

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 1:10 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn snagged an intellectual property and corporate partner from Troutman Pepper to join the firm's Los Angeles office, the latest in a bulk of hires the firm has made in LA this year. Stephen T. Kong, who has spent most of his career in Silicon Valley, will join the firm's corporate practice. He was a partner in the corporate and securities group at Troutman Pepper LLP, where he focused on technology transactions and intellectual property aspects of mergers and acquisitions. Kong told Law360 Pulse that he was drawn to Winston & Strawn because the firm offers a strong synergy...

